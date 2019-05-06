Family will greet well-wishers at Veterans Terrace

A public visitation allowing relatives, friends and associates to pay their respects to the family of Robert Spitzer is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Veteran Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington.

Spitzer, who was 97 when he died at his home April 30, was well-known through the area and the country as a leader in business, education, faith and providing food for the hungry.

During the visitation overflow parking will be available at the former Lynch auto dealership lot adjacent to Best Value Flooring at 941 Milwaukee Ave. Shuttle service will be provided. Additional parking is also available within walking distance of Veterans Terrace at the City of Burlington parking structure at the corner of Dodge and Chestnut streets.

A private memorial service for family will be held prior to the public visitation.

