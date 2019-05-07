Anthony “Tony” DeMarco, passed away April 22, 2019 at his winter residence in Phoenix, Ariz. He was born in New York in 1938. He has been a resident of Browns Lake in Burlington since 1976.

Tony was a 1963 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His lifetime career was in management consulting. After retirement he wrote two books based on his life experiences: “Murder an Any Age” and “The Bangka Inquiry”. He also published books for a variety of clients.

Tony will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 54 years, Carol (nee Wagner); two sons Andrew (Catherine) and Nicholas (Sarah Crumbaugh); and by his five beautiful grandchildren, Jack, Gabby, Nate, Liliane, and Jake.

A celebration of Tony’s life took place on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

