Deborah Ann “Debbie” (nee Talatzko) Flatow passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the age of 62.

Debbie is survived by her loving husband, Thomas Flatow; children, Kristina and Andrew (Aubrey); grandchildren Logan Kamish, Kasyn Christensen, Madigan Flatow and Jack Flatow; parents Leonard and Joyce (nee Sontag) Bania; siblings Randolph (Kari) Talatzko and Jacqueline (Kevin) Pindel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at Prasser-Kleczka South Suburban Chapel at 6080 S. 27th St., Milwaukee on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m. with Funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Well-wishers may visit pkfuneralhomes.com.

