It has been 64 years since Burlington had a brewery and that long, thirsty drought will end in 2020 if a local family succeeds in its plan to open a microbrewery and taproom in a prominent downtown building.

Project spokesperson Patrick Sullivan announced the plans this week to convert the former headquarters for the Burlington Standard Press at 700 N. Pine Street into the microbrewery.

Tim Sullivan, Patrick’s brother who currently works for Ecliptic Brewing in Portland, Oregon, will be the brewmaster.

An article on the planned conversion of the historic building is the lead story in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

STANDING PAT: The City of Burlington Common Council on Tuesday held firm to its decision to grant a five-year exemption to a local business from a mandate to install an accessible restroom despite pressure from a Wisconsin-based civil rights organization.

