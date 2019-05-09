Local family has grand plans for former Standard Press building

By Jason Arndt

Editor

For more than six decades, the City of Burlington was without a brewery, but that could change after the Sullivan family bought the former Standard Press building at 700 N. Pine St.

According to Patrick Sullivan, project spokesperson, his parents Bob and Pat Sullivan bought the building in a transaction that closed last week. The terms were not released.

Patrick Sullivan, brother of brewmaster Tim Sullivan, said the plan calls for renovating the first floor of the building to create a taproom, brewery, public space and other amenities.

The public space will be used for various events, Patrick Sullivan said.

“We would be hosting beer tastings and events. It could be music, it could be anything in the arts, actually,” he said. “It will be community friendly.”

Tim Sullivan, who will oversee the project, plans on returning to Burlington after spending the last four years on the west coast, according to a press release issued by the Sullivans.

He attended the University of California-San Diego brewing program starting in 2015, while working as a brewer at Karl Strauss Brewing Company, the 40th largest craft brewer in the nation.

Since then, he moved onto Ecliptic Brewing in Portland, Oregon, which was founded by John Harris.

“I’ve had the absolute privilege of learning from some of the best in the business, and I cannot wait to bring that experience to Burlington” Sullivan said. “You couldn’t ask for a better building to house this type of project. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The project, however, will take some time and requires remodeling the Pine Street facility.

The project, however, will take some time and requires remodeling the Pine Street facility.

