Haylofters comedy runs through Sunday at Malt House Theater

By Jason Arndt

Editor

After contributing to other Haylofters shows in different capacities, except for director, Molly Button believed it was time to take the reigns.

The time has come for Button, who is making her directorial debut starting the weekend of May 2, when the Malt House Theater premieres “Nana’s Naughty Knickers.”

“I have always wanted to direct. I have been in a lot of shows as a stage manager and things like that,” she said.

“I have always had ideas for the shows I am in and thought maybe it was time to do my own.”

She previously served as assistant show director during last fall’s production.

“Nana’s Naughty Knickers,” written by Katherine DiSavino, is a story about aspiring law student Bridget, who spends her summer with her favorite grandmother in New York.

Bridget, however, never expected to discover her Nana was running an illicit lingerie boutique.

The discovery leads to one challenge – keeping it hidden from a nosey landlord and neighborhood police officer – and assuring her Nana does not get evicted or arrested.

The unexpected, according to Button, is what makes this production stand out above the rest.

“Expect the unexpected,” said Button. “This show has a lot of fun things about it. It is a light-hearted and quick moving comedy.”

Button said she decided on the show because of the love she has for her own grandmother.

Meanwhile, since this is her directorial debut, she said it comes with a series of challenges.

“The set for the show has been a huge challenge. There are very special features for this set that aren’t revealed until the start of the show,” she said.

With a strong cast, the challenges are worth it, she said.

The characters are portrayed by the following actors: Sylvia Charles, Marti Todd, Lake Geneva; Vera Walters, Pamela Schroeder, Burlington; Bridget Charles, Heidi Allen, Lake in the Hills, Ill.; Tom O’Grady, Tim Neubeck, East Troy; Mr. Schmidt, Scott Kirn, Waterford; Heather Van Pree, Nicki Ehlert, Burlington; Claire Schmidt, Shirley Farmer, Wind Lake; UPS Person, Anna Prange, Burlington; The Voice, Mikey Wheaton.

“Working with the actors have been a lot of fun,” Button said.

If you go…

WHAT: “Nana’s Naughty Knickers” presented by the Haylofters

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. May 9-11; 2 p.m. May 12.

WHERE: The Malt House Theater, 109 N. Main St., Burlington

ADMISSION: Tickets are available for purchase online at brownpapertickets.com at a cost of $18 per person. People can also buy tickets at the Coffee House on Chestnut and Pine streets.

