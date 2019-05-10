A former U.S. Marshal convicted of sexual assault is facing multiple charges of making a threat, stalking and disorderly conduct after allegedly contacting his victim by letter from the Racine Correctional Institution in Sturtevant.

The letters were sent to the victim’s mother’s home in Waterford, according to the criminal complaint filed April 2 in Racine County Circuit Court.

Timothy Moseley, 57, is currently serving two consecutive 12-year sentences for separate convictions involving the victim, who was 19 years old when the crimes occurred in 2009, according to court records.

Moseley was convicted in November 2012 in Columbia County of sexual assault of an unconscious victim and 12 counts of taking explicit photos of the victim without her consent.

Three years earlier, he was convicted in Milwaukee County of false imprisonment and taking explicit photos without consent of the same victim and another woman, according to court records.

As a condition of his convictions, Moseley is to have no contact with the victim or her family, court records indicate.

The latest charges against Moseley add another chapter to a sordid tale involving sexual bondage and issues of consent in relationships.

The new charges include one felony count of threats to injure or accuse of a crime, three felony counts of stalking and three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. All of the charges include the potential for enhanced sentences because Moseley is a repeat criminal.

Moseley is scheduled to make his initial appearance on the Racine County charges on May 15.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim contacted Waterford police in December and reported that Moseley sent a letter to her through her mother’s address in Waterford in late September.

“(The victim) became very emotional and upset while I was speaking with her,” a police officer wrote in the complaint. “She states that Moseley has exhausted all of his appeals in court and she is afraid of what he will do next because of all the connections he had from being a U.S. Marshall. She fears for her safety along with her family’s safety.”

In the letter, Moseley offered three ways the victim could contact him and concluded with, “I’m guessing you have a good thing going for you and you are looking for assurances for the future. I’m sure that I can give you what you want, but I’m going to need something in return,” according to the complaint.

The victim again contacted Waterford police in January after receiving another letter from Moseley dated Dec. 4.

In the letter, Moseley writes that he is a “desperate man” because, he contends, the mother of his three children is dying of cancer and his children need him.

He then asked the victim to recant her testimony, say she lied and tell authorities to set him free.

“That’s all you have to do,” Moseley wrote, as quoted in the complaint. “One long day for you to ensure a lifetime of peace.”

