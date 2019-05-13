A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 9 for a Kansasville man who allegedly crashed his truck after fleeing from police while driving drunk.

David J. Vargas, 28, was charged April 29 in Racine County Circuit Court with attempting to flee or elude an officer as a repeater; possession of marijuana, second and subsequent offense; and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, third offense.

According to the criminal complaint, an officer tried to conduct a traffic stop on a truck driving 88 mph in a 35-mph zone on Dunkelow Road in Caledonia on April 28. The truck was driving erratically and crossing the centerline, and sped away from the officer south on Highway 38 then east on Highway 38 at the roundabout at County Highway K, according to the complaint. The officer terminated the pursuit when the truck continued to drive at about 90 mph in moderate traffic at Highway 38 and Newman Road, the complaint states.

The officer then learned a Mount Pleasant officer was responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Newman Road at Spring Street that he believed involved the truck the officer had been pursuing, according to the complaint. At the scene of the crash, the officer took Vargas, the driver of the truck, into custody. Vargas had slow, thick speech and droopy eyelids and refused field sobriety tests, according to the complaint.

In the truck, police found 2.8 grams of marijuana, the complaint states.

For more court news see the May 10 edition of the Westine Report.

