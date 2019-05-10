Shannon L. Barstow, 52, of Lyons Township passed away on Sunday May 5, 2019 at her home.

Shannon was born on Sept. 6, 1966 in Racine to Vicki (Vawter) and the late William Barstow. She was raised and lived mostly in the Burlington area for most of her life. She was employed at Ardagh Glass Factory in Burlington for sixteen years.

Shannon is survived by her mother, Vicki Williams; her dad John Fell Sr.; brothers Michael (Rebecca) Barstow and Todd Barstow; daughters Jessica (Phillip) Nolan and Jennifer Barstow; and five grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, step-siblings, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Springfield Union Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.slfhlg.net.

