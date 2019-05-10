Karen L. Dundore, 76, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Karen was born in Burlington on Aug. 18, 1942, to Harold and Doris (nee Dunham) Koch. She graduated from Burlington High School, Class of 1960, and was a Burlington resident her entire life.

On August 5, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Karen was united in marriage to Arthur Dundore. She worked as an office administrator for Lutheran Pioneers and was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing and spending time up north, working on puzzles, needlework and crocheting. She loved watching the birds in her yard and spending time with her family.

Karen is survived by her husband, Arthur; children, Dawn (Thomas) Hart of Tempe, Ariz. and Kendra (Tim) Spiegelhoff of Burlington; grandchildren, T.J. Spiegelhoff of Burlington, Rachael Hart of Chicago and Ian Hart of Tempe, Ariz.; sister, Kaye (Jack) Payne of Edinburg, N.Y.; and brother and sister-in-laws, Howard Dundore of Canyon City, Colo., George (Lori) Dundore of Burlington and Loretta (Gary) Olsen of Burlington. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family would like to thank both the physician and nursing staff at Aurora Memorial Hospital in Burlington, especially the ICU department, along with Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

Private family services are being held.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments