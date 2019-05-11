Pitching, walk-off keys twin bill victory

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

A walk-off hit in the first game followed by a strong pitching performance in the second led the Waterford Union High School baseball team to a sweep of Southern Lakes Conference foe Westosha Central May 4 at Paddock Lake.

Waterford beat Central 9-8 in the first game and 2-1 in the second.

Cole Weinkauf threw a complete game, allowing four hits and striking out six, in Waterford’s 2-1 victory in the second game of the doubleheader against Central.

The Wolverines (10-9, 6-4 SLC) put up a run in the sixth inning. Kyle Huckstorf after being hit by a pitch. Huckstorf then stole second base and third base before scoring on a Central error.

Waterford scored again in the seventh. Gavin Roanhouse reached base on a single, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a passed ball.

In the first game of the doubleheader Hunter Karpinski drew a bases-loaded walk with the score tied 8-8 to score Davis Braun.

Karpinski drew his bases-loaded walk with three straight balls after working to a 1-2 count.

“The umpire’s zone was small, and we generated a lot of walks,” Waterford coach Lance Bestland said. “They made a few errors to help us win the game.”

Central (5-9, 3-6 SLC) led 4-0 before the Wolverines scored a run in the bottom of the second. Central score a run in the third and Waterford added four in the bottom of the third to tie the game 5-5.

Central put up three runs in the top of the fourth to take an 8-5 lead. Waterford scored two in the sixth and another two in the seventh.

Quentin Jehn finished with three hits and two runs scored for Waterford. Boyd Biggs drove in two runs. Ben Bergeron finished with two hits.

