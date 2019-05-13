Carolyn Ruth Knuth went to join her beloved husband, John, on May 11, 2019 at the age of 87.

Carolyn was born in Milwaukee in 1932 to John and Vandella (nee Verkins) Novak. She grew up in Bay View, the fifth of six children. She worked at Allen Bradley for many years, where she met her husband. The two spent their early years living in Milwaukee and Greenfield, eventually moving to a farm in East Troy. Her later years were spent in Waterford.

Carolyn was known for her kindness, hospitality, good cooking, storytelling and her sense of humor. You can be certain any time you would visit, she would most certainly feed you and share more than a few laughs and stories with you at the kitchen table. She enjoyed gardening and crocheting as well as spending time with family and friends.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Karen (Thomas) Lazewski, Kathleen (John) Marek, Kevin (Jan) Knuth and Kristin (Kevin) Kristiansen; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren (one on the way) and one great-great-grandchild; her cousin Pat Stavee; sisters-in-law Nancy Wargolet, Betty Baumann and Joyce (Vernon) Naffier; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and other family.

A Celebration of Carolyn’s life will take place at Bruno’s Restaurant in Waterford on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local food pantry or homeless shelter in Carolyn’s memory. If you have parents or grandparents still living, please call or visit them and tell them you love them.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the teams at Linden Grove New Berlin, Waukesha Heart Institute, Waukesha Memorial Hospital, ProHealth Care In-Home Services and Waterford Rescue. A special thank you to Dr. Sanjay Singh and Michelle, Lois and Mercy at Linden Grove New Berlin.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

