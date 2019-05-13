William “Bill” G. Klein, 80, of Burlington passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove.

Bill was born March 3, 1939 to George and Gladys (nee McQueen) Klein in Burlington. His early life was spent in Burlington where he graduated from Burlington High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army National Guard where he served for seven years. At this time, he also started his racing career, driving modified and sprint cars at various racetracks. His car “Bullwinkle” #67 would be seen racing at Kenosha County Speedway, Lake Geneva Raceway, Waukegan Speedway, Capitol Speedway, Beaver Dam Raceway and many other area racetracks. Bill enjoyed the thrill of speed and also raced snowmobiles for Arctic Cat throughout the Midwest. He was the first President of the Interstates Racing Association IRA. He enjoyed working on his racecars, riding his 1949 Harley and later his Kawasaki. Bill loved the outdoors, camping, snowmobiling and doing his woodworking projects. He was employed at Alby Block and Wisconsin Brick & Block for 37 years as a truck driver.

On Dec. 31, 1993 he was united in marriage to Judith Kerkman-Pulera in Burlington where they have been lifetime residents.

Bill is survived by his wife Judy; children, Robert (Kathryn) Klein, David (Wendy) Klein, Jeffery (Candee) Klein, Jeff (Shawn) Pulera, Donna Plencner, Chris (Michele) Pulera and Mike Pulera; and his grandchildren, Laura, Elizabeth, Emma, Julia, Logan, Nicole, Josephine and Morgan Klein, Samantha Reesman, Brandon, Kelsey and Anna Pulera, Tyler, Kyle, and Myles Jones, Lily Pulera and Sandra Plencner. He is further survived by his siblings, Steven (Marcia) Klein, and Gerald (Cheryl) Klein; brother-in-law Steve Luerssen; and nephews, Chad Luerssen, Justin and Christopher Klein; other relatives and friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; first wife Dolores Bauman; second wife Joan Recknagel; his sister Kathleen (Steve) Luerssen and granddaughter Harley Klein.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and CNAs at the Wisconsin Veterans Nursing Home in Union Grove for all their care and compassion the past two months.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Burlington Cemetery.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments