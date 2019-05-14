Peter J. Ahler, 61, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Union Grove.

Peter was born on Sept. 9, 1957 in Burlington to Robert and Theresa (Gerich) Ahler. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. He attended Special Ed Religion Classes where under the guidance of Diane Smetana, he was able to make his First Communion. He also attended Living Waters Lutheran Church in Wind Lake for many years for their Bible Study.

In 2008, due to his parent’s illness, he was placed in the home of Carol and the late Chuck Rowntree. In 2017, he moved to a home in Kansasville under the care of Penny Adolph. After a bout of aspirated pneumonia, he was placed in Patti’s House in Union Grove, along with Compassionate Care Hospice.

Peter is survived by his siblings, Betty (Dick) Hoover of Burlington, Greg Ahler of Burlington, Bob (Edith) Ahler of Salem, Marge Cooley of Hesperia, Calif., Rita (Joe) Chrast of Burlington, Bill (Cheryl) Ahler of Burlington and Don Ahler of Murphysboro, Ill.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Peter is also survived by his life long friend and house mate Tom Nicholson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

As a family, we truly want to express our love and gratitude to Carol Rowntree, Penny Adolph, and their families for their love, patience, and support in caring for Peter for the last 11 years. Also, to Patti Rushing and Family, even though Peter wasn’t with you long, you made all of us feel like family. We are blessed to have crossed paths with all of you.

Memorials can be made to the family.

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center on the corner of Hwy. 36 and County Hwy. W in Burlington. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. memorial service officiated by Father Jim of St. Mary’s Parish.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfamilies.net.

