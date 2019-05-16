City of Burlington plan commissioners passed a series of site plans related to capital improvement projects, including a new middle school, for the Burlington Area School District this week.

While the new middle school to replace Karcher Middle School was one of four site plans, the others were for upgrades at Waller School, 195 Gardner Ave.; Dyer Intermediate School, 201 S. Kendrick Ave.; and Cooper Elementary School, 249 Conkey St.

The Plan Commission approvals are just one of the stories on the front page of this week’s Standard Press.

The newspaper will be available at retail outlets on Thursday and local subscribers will receive their copies with Thursday’s mail. To arrange for weekly delivery, click here: SUBSCRIBE

Here is a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

PAC UPDATE: A local group delivered an update on its mission to create a multi-venue Performing Arts Center at a recent Committee of the Whole meeting.

COUNTY ADDRESS: County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said at a State of the County address he would like the county to take the next step in technology.

BODY CAMERAS: The Common Council could consider approving a new set of body cameras for the City of Burlington Police Department.

MUSICAL HONORS: Burlington High School's musical, "Little Shop of Horrors," won an award while three students on the cast took home their own accolades.

BIG SPLASH: The Burlington High School boys tennis team made some improvements at the Southern Lakes Conference tournament.

