On June 29, 1948, the house at 402 Racine St in Waterford sparkled with true joy – Linda Joy Horner. She returned home to that house until her nursing home entry, and brightened our world until her death on May 17, 2019.

Linda was the fourth daughter of Fred and Harriet Elizabeth (nee Ellsworth) Horner. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Shirley Anne Horner Burg, Audrey Horner, Leora Horner; and an infant baby brother.

Linda was an LPN who graduated with honors at the top of her class. She thoroughly loved her job as a nurse in labor and delivery at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine. She was an avid collector of Precious Moments figurines and enjoyed browsing garage sales for goodies for her nieces and nephews.

Left to mourn her are her aunt, Alice Folker; nephews and nieces, David and Deb Burg, Daniel, Doug, Don, Bonnie, Beth, Eddie and their families; and other friends and cousins.

Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery in Spring Prairie. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments