Anne F. Kaddatz, 86, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at Pine Brook Pointe in Burlington.

Anne was born in Elkhorn on Oct. 13, 1932 to Francis and Anna (nee Taschler) Kaelbli. She spent her early life in Lake Geneva and graduated from Lake Geneva High School.

On Nov. 8, 1952 in Lake Geneva, she was united in marriage to Walter Kaddatz. They resided in Slades Corners until his death on Aug. 6, 2002. Anne was a homemaker and member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners. She was a big fan of Indy car and Nascar racing.

Anne is survived by her nephews, Alan (Marilyn) Kaddatz, Wayne (Mary) Kaddatz and Frank Kaelbli; and nieces, Debra Kaelbli and Diane Blackburn. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Joseph Henry Kaddatz and brother, John Kaelbli.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Slades Corners.

The family would like to thank a special friend, Kathy Volbrecht and the staff at Pine Brook Pointe for their care of Anne during this time.

A private burial will take place at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

