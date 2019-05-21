Christopher Lee Cocroft, 36, of Delavan, passed away in Sugar Creek on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Chris was born Dec. 29, 1982 in Elkhorn. He married DezaRae Lamb on Dec. 31, 2014 in Janesville.

He is survived by his loving wife DezaRae; children AnnaBelle, Alyssa, Austin, MaddaLynn, Christopher; his best friend Mac; father Kevin E. Cocroft; dad Bob Rogers; mother Sherry L. Valdez; mother-in-law Rachel Lamb; father-in-law Eddie Lamb; and sisters, Krista Cocroft, Marissa (Sy) Watkins and Samantha (Daniel) Schaffer. He enjoyed spending time with Gabriela, Charli, Karissa, and Raph. He is also survived by his grandparents Gil and Cindy Valdez, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather Eugene Cocroft, grandmother Barbara Munger, and uncles Kenny Joe Henrich and Shane Morgan.

Chris loved his family with his whole heart. His wife, who was the love of his life, his five amazing children, and his best friend and family pet Mac were his pride and joy. Chris was dedicated to living life well, and he did just that by working his way to the top, as a foreman at Wanasek Corporation in Burlington. He welcomed a challenge at work and could always get the job done. He had a contagious smile and was someone you could always count on. He had a passion for helping other people. He loved to laugh, could smile with his eyes, and provided arms of protection to so many that he loved. What Chris enjoyed most was the open road, with his wife on the back of his Harley, the sunshine on his face, and the wind through his hair. May he forever ride free. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

A celebration of Chris’ life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Delavan Community Park, 1220 S Shore Dr., Delavan, from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.

