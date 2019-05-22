When it comes to chocolate, keeping the treat cool and fresh is the key to enjoyment.

And that’s not far off the mark the organizers set each year for ChocolateFest – Burlington’s marquee annual festival.

Organizers are looking for the right mix of new experiences and traditional favorites to keep people coming back to the festival. The search begins with a fresh theme – this year’s is: Viva Choco Vegas!

ChocolateFest, which runs through the Memorial Day weekend in downtown Burlington tops the news in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

