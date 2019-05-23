The driver of a vehicle that collided with a train at a private crossing in Western Kenosha County Thursday afternoon was killed in the crash, according to Sheriff’s Office.

A southbound Canadian National train pulling 103 rail cars collided with the vehicle shortly after 1 p.m. at crossing just north of 258th Avenue, according to officials. The train was able to come to a stop north of Highway C.

The driver of the vehicle was fatally injured and personnel from the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s office were summoned to the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The incident blocked intersections along the rail line to the north of the crash scene for hours. Motorists are advised to avoid crossings near 264th Avenue in the Camp Lake area.

The train was not significantly damaged and there is no danger to area residents as a result of the crash, according to officials.

The incident remains under investigation.

