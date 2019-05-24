Due to forecasted rain, Burlington ChocolateFest officials have rescheduled the fireworks display originally slated for Friday night to Saturday night.

The display is now set for 9 p.m. Saturday over the festival grounds between Milwaukee and Maryland avenues.

The fireworks were in jeopardy earlier this year when longtime sponsor Runzheimer dropped its support after being purchased by an out-of-state firm. In recent weeks local businesses Community State Bank and Mangold Insurance stepped in fund the display.

ChocolateFest runs through Monday. For a fully story on the festival click on the following link: CHOCOLATEFEST

