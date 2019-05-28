Registrations for memberships, aquatic programs are open for second season at new facility

After a record-setting inaugural season, the Burlington Community Aquatic Center is gearing up for the 2019 season with opening day slated for Saturday, June 1.

“I’m super excited for the new season,” Aquatic Center Director Jeanne Otter said. “All the talk has been incredibly positive and I’ve seen a lot of new names come in on the registrations.”

The $5-million facility opened to fanfare a year ago and built momentum throughout the season as word of the center and its waterpark-like amenities spread around the area. The center features zero-depth entry activity pool, current channel, waterslides, a climbing wall, a lap pool and diving boards.

The facility logged an opening-season attendance of nearly 40,000, far exceeding the levels seen at the former community pool. The Aquatic Center also attracted more than 700 memberships in its first year and had several days during the course of the summer where single-day attendance topped 1,000, according to Otter.

“People came from everywhere, once they walked through the doors, they were amazed,” she said in an August 2018 interview.

With seasonal maintenance completed earlier this month, the pool was filled last week and lifeguard and employee training sessions are being held in the lead up to the center’s opening, Otter said Tuesday.

“We have a great group of employees,” she added.

Registration incentive

Families that register for 2019 memberships by Friday, May 31, will receive four free guest passes.

The cost for memberships for the season are: resident family membership, $175; resident single membership, $100; resident senior single membership, $85; non-resident family membership, $225; non-resident single membership, $125; and non-resident senior single membership, $110.

Online registrations or forms to download and mail in with payment can be found on the facility’s website at burlingtoncommunitypool.org.

Resident rates are limited to City of Burlington taxpayers and are verified through property tax rolls or utility bills, according to Otter.

Daily fees for the 2019 season are – residents (ages 3 through adult): $8 ($7 seniors) between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or $5 after 4 p.m.; non-residents $10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. or $7 after 4 p.m.

Registration for a full slate of morning swimming lessons in four separate sessions that begin June 17 is open. Two sessions of evening swimming lessons is also offered.

Other programs that still have openings, according to Otter, are the swim club for teens and the Aqua Zumba exercise program.

Information and registration for all the aquatic programs is available at burlingtoncommunitypool.org

During early season hours from June 1 through 9 the center will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends and 5 to 8 p.m. on weekdays. Regular summer hours begin June 10 with the center open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekends. The Aquatic Center is slated to close for the season on Aug. 25.

