Richard Robert Kwarcinski, 86, of Burlington, and formerly Mountain Home, Ark., passed away and joined his Savior on May 14, 2019 at Golden Years in Lake Geneva.

Richard was born June 7, 1932 in Chicago to Harriette (Trawinski) and Frank Kwarcinski. His early years were spent in Chicago. He attended St. Wenceslas Grammar School, DePaul Academy High School, and DePaul University. He married Margaret June Klepsteen on Aug. 30, 1958 in Chicago and was blessed with 60 years of marriage. Richard spent most of his life living in Illinois, but enjoyed retirement in Mountain Home, Ark. before moving to Wisconsin to be with family.

After high school, Richard served his country in the US Army, stationed in Japan during the Korean War. He had a passion for barbershop singing and was a member of numerous men’s choruses and quartets, most recently the Country Gentlemen of Lake Geneva. Richard was known for his kindness, sense of humor, and deep voice – which often led to narrations and scripture readings at church. He served as a Deacon, sang in the choir and Glory Singers, fed the needy, and supported youth ministries. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader for many years. He loved animals and was a board member and long-time volunteer with the Humane Society. His hobbies included photography, bowling, softball, tennis, boating, gardening, and watching his favorite team – the Chicago Cubs.

A true scientist at heart, Richard dedicated his career to the research and development of plastics. He was employed as a chemist and Research Laboratory Supervisor at Borg Warner Research in Des Plaines, Ill. for 27 years. Before retiring in 1998, he joined a team at Northwestern University, Evanston, Ill., doing research on the recyclability of polymers.

Richard is survived by his wife, Margaret June Kwarcinski; children, Kathy (Jeff) Wills of Burlington, Kurt (Laurie) Kwarcinski of Belen, N.M. and Scott (Monica) Kwarcinski of Newtown, Conn.; grandchildren, Hannah, Ethan and Katya Wills, and Connor and Alexa Kwarcinski; brother-in-laws, Harry (Carol) Klepsteen and Guy Klepsteen, and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved sister Virginia.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Golden Years in Lake Geneva and St. Croix Hospice, Delavan, for all their support, care, and compassion the last three months.

A celebration of Richard’s life will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Community United Methodist Church, 455 South Jefferson Street in Waterford. A memorial gathering will be from 11 to 11:45 a.m. with a service at noon. He will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove.

Memorials are suggested to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

