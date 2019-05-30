Imagine having a run of good luck at a Milwaukee casino and then cashing out and heading home to Burlington for the evening.

But – soon after stepping out of the car in your driveway – a man you’ve never met sticks a gun in your ribs and demands your wallet, keys and phone.

That’s what happened to a local man during an incident in 2016, according to a criminal complaint filed in Racine County Circuit Court.

That story and other court news – including charges against a Rochester man for choking and shooting a dog – are included in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the newspaper will be available at retail outlets and to subscribers one day later than normal this week – on Friday.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

FESTIVAL RISES ABOVE CHALLENGES: While final attendance and financial figures are still pending, Burlington’s ChocolateFest rose above wet weather that created muddy parking areas to have what the festival chairman called “a pretty good year.”

REFORESTATION PLAN: City of Burlington residents who had a tree removed on their parkway because of emerald ash borer, an invasive species, can apply for reimbursement if they plant a replacement under a cost share program. The cost share program launched recently and includes 50 grants of up to $200 per tree.

FILM FESTIVAL SET: When the Chocolate City International Film Festival launched in 2011, the biennial event brought in local filmmakers, but has since gone global and the tradition continues Sunday at Burlington’s Plaza Theater.

HIGH ON HEMP: An area couple have turned to growing legal, industrial hemp to boost sagging profits at their East Troy farm.

STATE AWAITS: A strong contingent of athletes – six from Burlington High School and six from Catholic Central – will compete in the state track and field meet in La Crosse Friday and Saturday.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments