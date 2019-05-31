Burlington American Legion Post representative Robert Kluesendorf, a member of the color guard, listens to the speakers during the Memorial Day observance at Burlington’s Echo Park. The annual observance included a parade, speeches featuring U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and wreath ceremonies in honor of those who’ve died in war. For additional photos from the ceremony see the May 30 edition of the Burlington Standard Press. (Photo by Ed Nadolski)

