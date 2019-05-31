Kenneth L. Robbins, 99, passed away on May 8, 2019. He was born in Zion, Ill., grew up in Oconomowoc, and lived most of his life in Waterford before moving to Brookfield.

Ken was married to Miriam “Mickey” (nee Kissling) for 67 years until her death in 2010. He served in the US Coast Guard during WWII. Following the war he worked for the National Tea Company and Brownberry Bread. In 1963, Ken and Mickey purchased the Dog n Suds Drive-In in Burlington that they ran until 1982 when Ken retired. He didn’t stay retired for long and soon started driving school bus for Waterford Public High School. He especially enjoyed driving the forensics team and was often their requested driver.

Ken is survived by his children, Lynne (Peter) Glick, Ken (Sue) Robbins, and Judy (Eric) Schultz; 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren as well as one sister, Phyllis (Robbins) Russell. Ken was most proud that all of his children and grandchildren graduated from college.

Visitation will be held at Blessed Savior Lutheran Church, 15250 Cleveland Ave., New Berlin, on June 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of memorial service at 11 a.m.

Memorials may be made to Blessed Savior Church or Lutheran Special School.

Ken’s family wishes to give a special thanks to Elizabeth Residence for their compassionate care.

Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Wauwatosa is assisting the family. Well-wishers may visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.

