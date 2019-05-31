Busch breaks own school triple jump mark

By Chris Bennett

Correspondent

Olivia Busch set a school record in the triple jump and will represent Waterford Union High School in two of seven events at the WIAA Division 1 State Track and Field Championships this weekend.

Busch, a junior, advanced to the state meet after she finished second in the triple jump and contributed to the third place 1,600-meter relay team at the May 23 Greenfield sectional.

The Waterford boys, meanwhile, will send athletes to state competition in two events.

The WIAA Division 1 state track meet starts today and continues through Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium on the campus of the UW-La Crosse.

As for Busch, she broke her own school record, which she set in April with an effort of 36 feet, 4.5 inches.

A month later, at the May 23 sectional, she reset the record with a total leap of 37-00.5

In addition, she joined senior Emma Karpinski along with juniors Julia Schroeder and Jayda Obluck on the qualifying 1,600 relay team, which placed third at 4 minutes, 3.96 seconds.

“Our girls did a phenomenal job in an extremely competitive sectional,” Sittig said. “We qualified five individuals and two relay teams for the state meet.

“Every girl who qualified ran a season best and, as a result, we have a great crew heading to La Crosse.”

Not to be overlooked, Obluck qualified for state in two other events.

Obluck finished second in the 800-meter run (2:17.87). Obluck ran with freshman Hannah Schroeder, sophomore Kelsey Radobicky and senior Shaelyn Mullins on the Wolverines’ second place 3,200 relay team (9:59.32).

Senior Emily Nichols qualified after finishing second in the 100 hurdles (15.55). Karpinski finished third and qualified in the 200 (25.92).

Sophomore Emily Williams finished third and qualified in the high jump (5-01).

“Overall, it was a great night for Waterford track and field,” Sittig said. “These girls have truly invested the time and energy it takes to be successful. It’s so rewarding to watch their personal growth as they exceed their own expectations.”

For the boys, junior Brett Deschler qualified for state after finishing third in the discus with an effort of 137-02.

Jonathan Zweifel, another junior, also advanced to state after he finished third in the 110 hurdles (15.31).

Coach Jody Johnsrud said Deschler’s performance is his best of the season, and said the same about Zweifel’s performance in the hurdles.

“The rest of the boys team performed great, with a number of personal bests in their events,” Johnsrud said. “We’re extremely proud of all of these athletes and their accomplishments this season.

“It has been an outstanding season and I’m really excited to see these athletes perform at the state meet.”

The Waterford boys finished ninth out of 15 teams with 29 points. The girls finished fourth with 80 points. Muskego won the boys and girls sectional titles.

