Raymond V. Schaefer, 93, of Burlington, and formerly of Chicago, died Thursday May 30, 2019 at Oakridge Care Center in Union Grove.

He was born June 13, 1925 in Chicago, to Louis and Ann (nee Culliton) Schaefer.

Ray served in the United States Coast Guard in the Middle East and Asiatic/Pacific theatres during World War II. After his service, he employed his knowledge of mathematics as an accountant for several organizations in the Chicago area.

A life-long sports enthusiast Ray was an avid fan of baseball, football, basketball and golf. He enjoyed fishing and being “down by the lake” numerous times during his 40-year retirement.

Raymond is survived by his sister-in-law Dorothy Schaefer of Delavan; nephews James G. (Margaret) Schaefer of Burlington and William (Mary Eileen) Schaefer of Schaumburg, Ill.; and nieces Barbara Anderson of Buffalo Grove, IL; Roberta (Jay) Song of Glenview, IL and Lynn Schaefer of Stoughton, WI. Grandnephew Ryan, Andrew, Grandnieces Margo, Dawn, Carly, Kelly.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Donald J. Schaefer in 2008, and his brother Robert.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 11 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Burlington, followed by Mass at 11 a.m. A family funeral will follow at Irving Park Cemetery in Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

