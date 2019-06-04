Henry E. Lois, 85, passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 at Rosewood Manor in Delavan. He was born April 26, 1934 to Edward and Vivian (nee Krueger) Lois. After he graduated from high school, he served his country in the Army for two years.

Henry married his first wife Joan in 1963. Unfortunately she passed a few years into their marriage. He was lucky enough to find love for a second time when he married Vivian Taschner. He worked as a farmer, for a Burlington Brewery, and he owned his own tavern.

Henry will be dearly missed by his children Michael (Christine) Lois and Cheryl (Jim) Robinson; his grandchildren Michael, Brandon, Nicole, and Cassie; his seven great grandchildren and his brother Jerry Lois.

Henry was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Joan, his second wife Vivian, and his sister Doris Hatterick.

A celebration of Henry’s life will take place on Saturday June 8, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 1 to 3:15 p.m., followed by a 3:30 pm memorial service.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments