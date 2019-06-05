Dr. Scott N. Beatse MD, 59, of Elkhorn, died unexpectedly Sunday, June 2, 2019 while competing in a triathlon in Lake Mills.

Scott was born Oct. 7, 1959 in Payson, Utah to James C. and Marilyn S. (nee Smellie) Beatse. A few years later, his family relocated to West Covina, Calif. Scott graduated from Edgewood High School with the Class of 1977. He attended Mt. San Antonio Community College for a year before spending the next two years in Central America as a missionary through his church. While living on the San Blas islands in Panama, he witnessed the great service doctors from a Southern Baptist Church in Alabama provided to people, which inspired him to pursue medicine.

Scott earned his undergraduate and masters degree in microbiology from Brigham Young University. He was accepted into medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans, La., where he graduated fifth in his class and was nominated to Alpha Omega Alpha National Honor Medical Society. Dr. Beatse graduated in 1989 and completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology through the United States Air Force at Wilford Hall Medical Center, located at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. By the time he completed his residency training, Dr. Beatse was a proud father of five children. They moved overseas, spending the next three years as a physician with the FAF Lakenheath in Norfolk, England and with the 48th Fighter Wing during Desert Storm and Bosnia Crisis. As his time with the Air Force ended, Dr. Beatse was recruited by Dr. Bill Stone to join the Burlington Clinic. In 1996, he started practice with Dr. Mike Majewski and Dr. Jed Maker, and 15 months later, moved to Aurora Lakeland Medical Center.

In 2008, he met the love of his life, Marsha. They have been married almost ten wonderful years and their amazing family boasts eight children and ten (and a half) grandchildren. He volunteered with medical missions performing surgeries around the world. Dr. Beatse served as Chief of Staff at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center and was school board member of the Elkhorn Area School District. He was an Eagle Scout, an avid reader, beekeeper and an amazing cook. He enjoyed hiking, biking, scuba diving and traveling the world. He loved his medical career, but his greatest joy in life was his family who will miss him dearly.

Dr. Beatse is survived by his wife, Marsha; eight children, Ryan (Tara) Beatse of Phoenix, Ariz., Vanessa (Jerry) Nill of Elkhorn, Briana (Chris) Chipman of Salt Lake City, Utah, Marissa (Austin) Hall of Phoenix, Ariz., Carson (Jenna) Beatse of Memphis, Tenn., Andrew (Paola) Moura, of Phoenix, Ariz., Aaron Moura of Los Angeles, Calif. and Abigail Moura of Jacksonville, Fla.; and ten grandchildren: Hayden, Kipton, Avyn and Talon Beatse, Jayde, Harper, Tenley and Cole Chipman, Rylie Hall and Emery Beatse. He is further survived by his mother Marilyn Beatse of Dubuque, Iowa; his sister, Alyson Beytien of Dubuque, Iowa; two brothers, Todd Beatse of Sturtevant and Reed (Paula) Beatse of West Jordan, Utah and by a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, James.

Visitation will be 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday June 7, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints W4615 Potter Road, Elkhorn. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in the Auditorium at Elkhorn Area High School 482 E. Geneva Street, Elkhorn.

The Beatse family is being assisted by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory. On-line guestbook is at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments