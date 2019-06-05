The Burlington High School baseball program officially crossed the threshold into dynasty territory this week when the varsity squad qualified for its fourth-straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

The Demons will begin their quest for the state title Tuesday morning when they face Green Bay Preble in the Division 1 quarterfinals at Fox Cities Stadium near Appleton.

Burlington’s sectional victory and their attempt for the state title top the news in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

