Waterford’s River Rhythms concert series opens 13th season Thursday

The Waterford River Rhythms summer concert series launches its 13th season Thursday evening with a performance by the Jackie Brown Band.

The popular event, which features (with one exceptions) concerts every-other Thursday throughout the summer at Village Hall Park, will include seven more shows that continue through Aug. 29 this year.

Concertgoers typically bring lawn chairs or blankets and spread out across the park lawn to listen to the music that floats on summer breezes. The shows run from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

For those who would rather purchase food and drinks at the park, the Cotton Exchange is the event’s exclusive food vendor. The local restaurant brings a bit of an upscale flair to its offerings but maintains festival food pricing, according to organizers.

Although parking is available in the area surrounding Village Hall Park, construction on Main Street complicates the issue, which prompted organizers to set up a shuttle service to and from Waterford High School.

People can leave their cars in the lot on Center and Water streets and take a shuttle to the park. Boucher Chevrolet-Cadillac of Racine provides the van to accommodate the service.

Sponsors for this year’s series include Boucher, Community State Bank, Cotton Exchange, First Choice Properties, Fox Valley Veterinary Service, Hribar Sand and Gravel, Lauer Financial and Weber Accounting.

Here’s a look at the rest of the schedule for the River Rhythms series as provided by the event organizers:

June 20 – ALTERED FIVE BLUES BAND

Altered Five Blues Band has been winning audiences with a swaggering stomp of bruising, barrelhouse grit. According to Downbeat Magazine, frontman Jeff Taylor “sings powerfully” and “Jeff Schroedl’s live-wire guitar reaches the high bar of mixed invention and fluidity.” The Milwaukee based quintet won two 2018 WAMI awards including Song of the Year and Blues Artist of the Year.

July 4 (two shows)

THE WHISKEYBELLES – 3 p.m.

RUSH TRIBUTE PROJECT – 7 p.m.

The WhiskeyBelles are a traditional country, Americana trio based out of Milwaukee. Born of gin halls and juke joints, The Belles are widely known for captivating shows featuring their own take on classic and obscure vintage-country, Americana, folk-revival and roots-country tunes, with their own WAMI winning originals sprinkled in. They’ve been compared to the Pistol Annies, Dixie Chicks and The Trio (Dolly Parton, Emmy Lou Harris and Linda Ronstadt).

The Rush Tribute Project covers all 40-plus years of Rush’s career. RTP recreates the sound and energy that has made Rush one of the top selling rock bands of all time. With a lineup that has performed Rush tribute shows for over a decade across North America and around the world, including RushCon, RTP stands out as one of the premiere tributes to a legendary band. This three-piece group uses vintage instruments, clothing and sounds to produce a Rush concert experience.

July 18 – KING SOLOMON

The Milwaukee based King Solomon is known as the Kings of Reggae in Southeastern Wisconsin. With over two decades of live performances, this award-winning group of talented musicians delivers a style described as “dancehall-roots reggae with a soulful vibe.”

King Solomon has toured regionally and opened for such reggae greats as Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley, Damian Marley, Steel Pulse, and The Wailers.

July 31 – THE JIMMYS

This Wednesday night show features The Jimmys, who have been ripping up stages with their blend of blues, soul, funk and R&B for nearly 10 years. The group is led by ward-winning keyboardist/singer/songwriter Jimmy Voegeli. The members of the group combine 40-plus years of experience touring with Clyde Stubblefield, the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Youngblood Brass Band, B.B. King and his All Stars, and others.

This Madison-based group has won multiple awards and has a growing legion of fans.

Aug. 15 – STEELY DANE

Steely Dane returns in 2019 after its scheduled 2018 gig was wiped out by rain. The group features 20 of Dane County’s best artists to perform the classics of Steely Dan. The band, headed by Dave Adler and Dave Stoler, has been selling out venues since 2013 with their tribute to the talents of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. Their ability to replicate the complex arrangements of Steely Dan’s original classic records draws rave reviews.

Aug. 29 – TEARS DRY ON THEIR OWN: A TRIBUTE TO AMY WINEHOUSE

With Sally Blandon on vocals and Grammy-nominated trumpeter Victor Garcia leading her 10-piece big band, the group takes on some of Amy’s classic hits and other hidden treasures. Blandon has been sharing her timeless voice all over the globe since 2005.

