That long drought ended Tuesday when the Broncos defeated Greendale and Whitefish Bay in WIAA Division 2 sectional play to earn a berth in next week’s state tournament in Appleton.

Coverage of the Broncos’ triumph leads this week’s edition of the Westine Report.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s edition:

Plans for the new subdivision named Residences at Dunham Grove are moving through Village of Union Grove channels. The residential subdivision will feature 24 single-family home lots and two multi-family parcels. CHARGES FILED : A warrant was issued May 29 for the arrest of a Kansasville man charged with fleeing from police in Kenosha County then ramming a Mount Pleasant squad car when that department assisted in the pursuit that crossed into Racine County.

: A warrant was issued May 29 for the arrest of a Kansasville man charged with fleeing from police in Kenosha County then ramming a Mount Pleasant squad car when that department assisted in the pursuit that crossed into Racine County. CHICKEN AND CARS : The Union Grove Lions Club hosted its annual Chicken Barbecue and Car Show Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. We’ve got the photos of the fun.

: The Union Grove Lions Club hosted its annual Chicken Barbecue and Car Show Sunday at the Racine County Fairgrounds. We’ve got the photos of the fun. ONE OF THE BEST: Union Grove High School golf wrapped up his prep career with a third-straight appearance in the state golf meet last week.

