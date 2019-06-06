BHS baseball team makes history with fourth consecutive state trip

By Mike Ramcyzk

Correspondent

It’s really quite remarkable.

For the first time in Burlington High School history, the varsity baseball team will be making its fourth consecutive state tournament appearance.

On Tuesday at Kenosha Tremper High School, the Demons blanked Muskego and Kenosha Tremper by a combined score of 8-0, and three pitchers, Trey Krause, Trent Turzenski and Kale Dietz, combined to strike out 20 batters and only allow five hits in 14 innings.

The Demon Dynasty is in full swing, as it’s pretty safe to give such high praise to a program that has utterly dominated the southeast portion of the state since 2016.

Before 2016, Burlington had only made it to state once, in 1991, under now-Catholic Central head coach Jim Friend.

My, how times have changed.

With a strong youth program, the Junior Demons, and specialization ruling the land, many players are getting valuable experience at elite area clubs like Hitters and Stix when they’re not playing for the high school team during the spring season.

Burlington is a baseball town, and the Demons are reaping the benefits of a strong foundation in the sport provided by dedicated players, coaches and families.

Quite frankly, winning never gets old.

And the Demons earned it this year, with nearly the majority of the games decided by one run.

“Our pitching staff, our defensive staff really did a great job putting guys in the right spots,” Coach Scott Staude said of Tuesday’s sectional title. “Four years in a row…every year’s a little different and it never gets old because it’s different kids every year.”

To read the entire column and for full coverage of the Demons’ sectional victories, pick up a copy of the June 6 Burlington Standard Press.

