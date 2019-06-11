Party of Ten opens summer outdoor concert series

By Jason Arndt

Editor

B-Town Sounds summer concert series returns to Echo Veterans Memorial Park in Burlington with Party of Ten opening the eighth annual installment on June 13.

The free summer concert series presented by B-Town Sounds, a nonprofit organization, started in 2012 and has been supported by local business sponsors and volunteers.

“We are a family-friendly community event that showcases live music and fosters a connection between Burlington businesses, its residents, and surrounding communities,” the organization states on its Facebook page.

Concerts take place on alternating Thursday evenings and runs through Sept. 5.

Along with some returning favorites, according to coordinator Staci Hallett, the summer concert series will have new bands featured in 2019.

“There are a couple of new bands that we have never had before,” she said.

New bands include Earthmother, a high energy jam band from Antioch, Ill., on June 27 and country band Georgia Overdrive on Aug. 8.

Hallett, however, indicated fan favorite Weird Science will return to Echo Park on Aug. 22.

“I know Weird Science was great, everyone really loved them,” she said.

Raising awareness

Meanwhile, the concert series will welcome the Burlington Masonic Lodge and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin on July 11, when The Blues Disciples take the stage.

Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin, which offers a food pantry, also oversees a housing and homeless recovery program through the James A. Peterson Veteran Village of S.C. Johnson Community Center.

The Village consists of 15 tiny homes and the Community Center, the organization’s website states. It offers access to bathrooms, showers, laundry room, a full-sized kitchen, group therapy area, and recreation area.

“What we are doing different is we are having Burlington Masonic Lodge and the Veterans Outreach Program,” she said. “What they do is they build tiny homes for veterans and we are having them there one day to raise awareness of it.”

Featured flavors

While the series presents multiple bands, B-Town Sounds also showcases craft beers. 3 Sheeps Brewing Co., of Sheboygan, will be the featured brewery for the June 13 season opener.

Other breweries will be featured as the season progresses.

“We try to feature some local breweries, the smaller ones, generally,” she said. “Every year, we come up with a different lineup of beers.”

As for the annual event, Hallett said it would not have been possible “without our generous sponsors.”

If you go…

B-Town Sounds Concert Schedule

Echo Park, Burlington

June 13 – Party of Ten

June 27 – Earthmother

July 11 – The Blues Disciples

July 25 – The Cow Ponies

Aug. 8 – Georgia Overdrive

Aug. 22 – Weird Science

Sept. 5 – Piper Road Spring Band

Each concert runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

