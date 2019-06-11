Riding the arm of senior pitcher Trey Krause, who struck out nine and allowed just two hits, the Burlington Demons got past Green Bay Preble, 3-0, Tuesday morning in the opening round of the WIAA Division 1 state baseball tournament in Grand Chute.

The Demons (24-5) will face the winner of the Sun Prairie (22-7) vs. Oak Creek (21-6) quarterfinal in the first of two semifinal games tonight at 6 p.m.

Krause, who was starting a state tournament-opening game for the third straight year, was in control from the start and got all the run support he would need when the Demons scored three times in the third inning.

The rally started with two outs when Michael Rozell walked, stole second and scored on a throwing error. Krause then helped his own cause with an RBI single and Trent Turzenski followed with the same to give the Demons a lead they would never relinquish.

Follow Standard Press correspondent Mike Ramczyk on Twitter (@mikeramczyk17) for updates from the semifinal game and pick up Thursday’s Standard Press for complete coverage of the first two rounds of state tournament play.

A victory in the semifinal would put the Demons in the Division 1 championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

