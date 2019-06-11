Romona “Romie” E. Wille, 99, went to join her Lord on 9, 2019 at Arbor View Assisted Living, surrounded by her loving family.

Romona was born April 20, 1920 to Harry and Clara Schneider. She attended school at St. Mary Grade School and High School in Burlington. She married the love of her life, Donald Wille, on May 3, 1947. She worked at the Burlington Mills and Academy Cleaners for many years. Romona was a loyal member of the St. Mary Congregation through her entire life, and in 2018 she was honored as the longest living member of that congregation.

Romie was known as an optimistic, kind-hearted, friendly, and supportive family member and friend who exemplified the best in terms of being human. She spoke often of growing up on Schemmer St. in Burlington, and even in later years when her memory was very affected by age, she frequently would be driven down that street and was able to name the neighbor, family, and especially relative who lived in each house during her childhood 90 years ago. That sense of place and community helped define her in a way that is becoming rare in our time of great mobility.

Romona is survived by her children, Craig (Christine) Wille and Joanne (Mike) Kresken; her grandchildren, Matthew (Heidi) Kresken, Nicholas Kresken, Michael (Suzanne Ribas) Kresken, Alex (Cathy) Wille and Stephanie (Daan Meens) Wille; and her great grandchildren, Henry Kresken, Lucy, Samantha, Emma, Kate, Cloey, Gwendolyn Kresken and Abigail Wille. She is further survived by extended family of nieces and nephews, and friends.

Romona was preceded in death be her parents, her husband Donald, her daughter Linda, her siblings and their spouses, Elsie Schneider Hayden, Ray (Rosella) Schneider, Helen (Lloyd) Wilfert, Madeline (Pete) Peterson, Robert (Germaine) Schneider, Donald (Edith) Schneider, Bernice (Louis) Woyak; and her in-laws Irvin, Harold, and Frederick Wille, and Evelyn Wille (Donald) Hensel.

A celebration of Romona’s life will take place on Saturday June 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 108 McHenry St., Burlington. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. memorial mass, officiated by Father James Volkert. Following the service, She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Afterwards, the family asks you to join them for a luncheon and fellowship in Heim Hall at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Memorials are suggested to St. Mary Catholic Church, Catholic Central High School, or according to the family’s wishes. The family offers a special thank you to Dr. Paul Webber, the Aurora and Kindred Hospice caregivers, Anita Bach, and the compassionate, loving staff at Arbor View Communities who made Romona feel loved and part of their family each and every day.

Integrity Funeral Service is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.integrityfunerals.net.

