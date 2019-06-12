The Burlington Demons gave up five runs in the first two innings of their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal game against Sun Prairie Tuesday night and never recovered — bowing out of tournament with a 6-1 loss at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.

Starting pitcher Trent Turzenski struggled in the opening frames, surrendering three runs on a combination of a walk, three wild pitches and a pair of singles. Sun Prairie added two more runs on just one hit in the second and were never threatened the rest of the way.

The Demons, who finish the season with a 24-6 record, managed a single unearned run in the top of the second. It was Burlington’s fourth-straight appearance in the state tournament.

Sun Prairie advances to play for the state title on Thursday.

For complete coverage of the game see Thursday’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

