Turzenski suffers tough outing, Demon bats can’t get going

By Mike Ramczyk

Correspondent

Everything seemed to be set up perfectly.

In a WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field near Appleton, Burlington trotted out one of its aces, Trent Turzenski, while unranked Sun Prairie countered with Robbie Knorr, who was making his first start of the season.

What could possibly go wrong?

Well, Turzenski struggled to find his command early, and a few misplays, walks and hits by the Cardinals early led to five runs in the first two innings, and the Demon bats couldn’t answer in a 5-1 defeat.

Burlington finished its season 24-6, while Sun Prairie improved to 24-7 and will play for the state championship Thursday night.

“Trent wasn’t as crisp as he was in the sectional final, but we didn’t help him out,” said Burlington coach Scott Staude. “We had a couple dropped balls, and borderline pitches didn’t go our way.”

“I’m extremely disappointed,” he said. “I thought we had a great chance to win this tournament. I still take my guys any day. You never want the end to come. We’ll digest a bit then reflect on what a great year it was. We have a great group of seniors, and I was glad to get them up here.”

To read the full story and see complete coverage of the Demons trip to the state tournament, pick up a copy of Thursday’s Burlington Standard Press.

