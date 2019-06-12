Not only did a local man get to see his favorite team win a tight game over a division rival, but the home run that ultimately won the game also won him a new car.

Mark Gruber, a retired teacher from the Burlington area, has quite the tale to tell about Sunday’s game when Milwaukee Brewers second-baseman Mike Moustakas cracked a home run that landed on top of a Toyota RAV4 parked in stands above centerfield.

Gruber’s tale of timing and good fortune is among the front-page stories in this week’s edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

Here’s a look at some of the other stories in this week’s Standard Press:

