Patricia K. Bayer, 79, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at her home. She was born in Elkton, S.D. on April 28, 1940 to George and Helen (nee Howell) Heesch. She spent her early life in South Dakota where she graduated from Elkton High School.

On April 15, 1961 at St. Rose Catholic Church in Milwaukee, Patricia was united in marriage to Jerry Bayer. Following marriage, they made their home in Milwaukee before moving to Burlington in 1971. She was a resident of Burlington for 50 years. Patricia worked as a caregiver for Riverview Assisted Living in Burlington and was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Rodney (Barb) Bayer, Sandra (Harvey) Kandler and Brenda (Chris) Birk; grandchildren, Tara (Mike) Cha, Jesse Franz, Nicholas Hall, Nathan Hall, Ben (Kiela) Hall, Dean Kandler, Trisha Kandler, Jenna Swiertz, Jason Swiertz and Ava Birk; and siblings, Rosella Harold, Mary (Clyde) Fischer and Gene (Joann) Heesch. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pam Hall; son, Dean Bayer; and siblings, Gerald (Eleanor) Heesch and Peggy (Bud) Roeman.

The family would like to thank the doctors and staff, especially Lisa, of Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and concern during this time.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

