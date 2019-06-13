Jonathan Robert Schwarten, 62, of Burlington, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Burlington. She was born in Milwaukee on Feb. 15, 1957 to Gerald and Nancy (nee Pyatt) Schwarten. He spent his early life in Honey Lake and attended Burlington High School and Waukesha Area Technical College.

On Oct. 23, 1993 at Honey Creek Baptist Church Jonathan was united in marriage to Lisa Marie (nee Fell) Schwarten. Following marriage, they made their home in Bohners Lake where they raised their family. Jonathan worked at Lavelle Industries as a maintenance journeyman and was very proud of his work. He was a member of Riverwood Community Church and was a Scouts Leader for the local Boy Scouts. Jonathan loved puzzles, puzzle games, action movies, travelling, collecting trains, and attending concerts with his family.

Jonathan is survived by his wife, Lisa Marie Schwarten; children, Angela Good, Jason (Mark Fletcher) Schwarten and Jesse Schwarten; grandchild, Nikolas Kimball; sisters, Jane Abbiss, Ruth (Scott) Collins, Heidi (Paula Gister) Schwarten and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Timothy, David and Benjamin Schwarten; nephew, Paul Schwarten and great-nephew, Gage Linton.

The family would like to thank the staff of Oak Park Place for all their care and compassion.

Services for Jonathan will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home from noon until the time of service.

Well-wishers may visit www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com.

