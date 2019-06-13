BHS, CCHS productions win state Jerry Awards

The City of Burlington and Mayor Jeannie Hefty will honor members of the theater programs at Burlington and Catholic Central high schools Friday with a parade and recognition ceremony.

Hefty said Tuesday the parade is planned to recognize the members of the respective programs who were honored at Sunday’s Jerry Awards in Madison. The awards program – like Tony Awards for Wisconsin school and community theater productions ¬– is named for arts supporter Jerome Frautschi and culminates each June with an awards program at the Overture Center in Madison.

The parade featuring fire department vehicles and a decorated school bus is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue on the city’s northeast side. It will continue on Milwaukee Avenue to Pine Street before heading south into the heart of downtown. From there it will proceed to Adams/State streets and turn east to make the trip to Burlington High School where a short recognition program will be held, according to Hefty.

She said it is important to honor students involved in all co-curricular activities who excel on the state level. Similar parades have been held for state champion sports teams from the area.

Burlington High School’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” was honored as an Outstanding Musical and the cast performed “Skid Row” from the musical at Sunday’s Jerry Awards, which is televised on Wisconsin Public Television. The production also won 10 other awards.

Catholic Central High School’s production of “Newsies” was honored with seven Jerry Awards.

To read the full story and see a complete list of all the individual award winners, see the June 13 edition of the Burlington Standard Press.

