Dorothy A. Bielas, 90, of Springfield, passed away to eternal life at Waukesha Memorial Hospital on Friday, June 14, 2019.

Dorothy was born on May 29, 1929 in Goetzville, Mich. to Koney and Nellie (Kucharczyk) Schmitigal. She married Arthur Bielas on Sept. 15, 1951 in Chicago and has been a resident of the Lake Geneva area since 1956.

She was the loving mother of John (Karen) Bielas of Janesville and Tom (Susan) Bielas of Lyons. She is further survived by four sisters and five brothers; grandchildren John II and Lisa; great-grandchildren Jackson and Lily; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her parents, two sisters and one brother.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center St, Lake Geneva from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m. Burial to follow at the Bloomfield Cemetery in Genoa City.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments