By Jason Arndt

Editor

The Burlington Liar’s Club tavern started welcoming patrons to its new balcony overlooking the downtown area in May.

Carly Hurley, general manager of the second-story tavern, said the new balcony took about four to five months to construct and entered its second full weekend of allowing visitors to use the structure.

“It has been about a month that we have been letting people go out there, but this is the second full weekend where we are doing table service,” Hurley said on June 7. “We are getting table service out there with cocktails and the food menu.”

Since the balcony opened, Hurley said visitors have given positive feedback, especially concerning the pleasant view of Burlington.

The views include the train tracks, Echo Lake and some patrons recently watched the Chocolate Fest fireworks show from the balcony.

“A lot of people have been making comments that it is a great addition to Burlington. It feels like you are in a big city,” she said. “People are surprised at how big it is. It is actually quite spacious and there is a really beautiful view of Burlington.”

As for space, Hurley said she and her staff are monitoring occupancy rates, noting they have no plans to exceed 35 people at one time.

Currently, the balcony can seat about 30 people comfortably, she reports.

In the future, when large events are occurring, like Tall Tales Music Festival, Liar’s Club staff will examine ways to regulate occupancy.

“We have talked about a Fourth of July party, where we may do something, and of course, Tall Tales Music Festival. We have to figure out how to utilize that balcony because we think it will likely be a popular place,” said Hurley, indicating these type of events could be ticketed for entry to the balcony.

In addition, the Liar’s Club has also unveiled a new menu, thanks to collaboration with chef Jaclyn Trimble from Wholesome Harvest Meals.

The menu features Mediterranean house hummus and pita, bacon-wrapped dates, burrata, roasted beet salad and Liar’s Club French onion dip.

“We have been wanting to do a separate and unique food menu upstairs for awhile and we took the balcony as the opportunity to introduce it,” she said.

She said bacon-wrapped dates, which include goat cheese, Wilson Farm bacon and Balsamic reduction have been the most popular item on the menu.

The menu, however, will change based on season with a focus on locally sourced food.

“It is a small menu, but the goal is to make it as seasonable as possible,” she said. “As the summer goes on, we will get fresh, ripe and beautiful tomatoes versus what we can get right now.”

