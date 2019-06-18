The Jackie Brown Band performs at Waterford River Rhythms on June 6 to open the summer concert series at Waterford’s Village Hall Park. The series continues Thursday, June 20, with a performance by Altered Five Blues Band out of Milwaukee. The quintet won two WAMI Awards in 2018, including Song of the Year and Blues Artist of the Year. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m.

