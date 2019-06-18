Angela Gurka, 94, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. She will be dearly missed!

A celebration of Angela’s life will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. 1st Street Waterford. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. Memorial Mass officiated by Father Ed Tlucek. Following the mass, Angela will be laid to rest at St. Thomas Cemetery. Afterwards, the family invites you back to the church to join them for a time of fellowship and food.

Integrity Funeral Services is serving the family. A full obituary is available at www.integrityfunerals.net.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn



comments