An ugly chapter in the history of the City of Burlington Police Department and in the life of a young officer came to a close Monday when a former sergeant was sentenced to 12 months in jail on charges of sexual assault and misconduct.

The judge who sentenced Matthew Baumhardt said the former police sergeant was living the American Dream before throwing it all away in a selfish betrayal of his community, his department, his family and especially the victim who came to him for help.

Baumhardt was found guilty of sexually assaulting a a distraught woman who approached him asking for help while he was on duty 11 months ago.

His victim called it a betrayal of trust that has left her suffering anxiety attacks.

FOND FAREWELL FOR SMET: Peter Smet found more than just a job when he first arrived to the Burlington Area School District to serve as its vocational coordinator in 1988. He discovered a community, where he raised a family and rose to the ranks of superintendent by 2012. His tenure with the school district will draw to a close on June 30.

