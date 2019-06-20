Baumhardt did not contest sex assault, misconduct charges charge

By Jason Arndt

Editor

Racine County Circuit Court judge Wynne P. Laufenberg said former City of Burlington police Sgt. Matthew Baumhardt was living the American Dream.

But, Baumhardt, 31, now of Campbellsport, threw away his career last July, when he sexually assaulted an intoxicated woman he was sworn to help while on duty.

“You were the sober one. You were the one with the badge, and you engaged in assault,” Laufenberg said at Monday’s sentencing.

Baumhardt, who pleaded no contest in March, will spend 12 months in the county jail followed by three years probation.

Laufenberg said she took two character letters, his solid employment history and lack of past criminal record under consideration when she imposed the sentence.

The sentence includes a stipulation allowing Huber work release, however, he must stay in jail during overnight hours.

“It would be an appropriate punishment so that Mr. Baumhardt could reflect upon what he did and the choices he made,” said special prosecutor Angelina Gabriele of the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office.

Gabriele, the deputy district attorney, was brought in to avoid possible conflicts of interest with the Racine County District Attorney’s Office, which had worked with Baumhardt as part of his job in law enforcement.

Laufenberg’s sentence was three months longer than the plea agreement between Gabriele and defense attorney Jenelle L. Glasbrenner.

Under the plea agreement, Baumhardt was convicted of two felony counts of misconduct while on duty and two misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree sexual assault.

Initially, Baumhardt was charged with two counts of third-degree assault, both felonies, along with felony misconduct while on duty.

Victim speaks

Before sentencing, the victim delivered an impact statement, noting she felt compelled to report the assault because she believed it would happen again.

“I reported my rape because I truly believed that if I hadn’t, it would have happened again to someone else,” she said.

“There are certain people in society that are supposed to be held to a higher standard. The man who raped me took that power to impose fear over me.”

The victim, who recounted the assault, said she has not felt safe in the community since the July 29 assault.

“I would like to be able to walk to my car from my night classes without having an anxiety attack,” she said, as she broke down in tears.

“I would like to be able to have a relationship and not shudder at the thought of someone touching me.”

