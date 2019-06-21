Mary Beaumont, 86, of Kansasville, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Mary was born Sept. 2, 1932 to Floyd and Evelyn Beaumont. She was the oldest of three daughters. She was raised on the Beaumont Farm and was known to be quite a mischievous child. Mary was valedictorian of the 1950 graduating class of Waterford High. She went on to study mathematics at Beloit College, graduating Phi Beta Kappa in 1954. She then completed her Masters and post-graduate work at University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Mary was a math teacher. She taught at Ripon College, Carroll College, and Port Huron High School in Michigan. She later taught at Burlington High School from 1977 until her retirement in 1992. She loved helping young people learn. After retirement, she happily continued on for the next 21 years as a volunteer math and science tutor for Waterford High School.

Mary was a lifelong member of the First Congregational Church of Rochester. This tight-knit community meant a great deal to her. She was devoted to various church activities, many of which included counting the money at gatherings and events. Mary enjoyed having many travel adventures, as a tourist, a missionary, and as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. She remained active with Beloit College over the years and volunteered on their Alumni Board, Reunion Committee, and at many student career fairs.

Mary had a steel-trap memory and a special passion for genealogy. She would always tell you who was related to whom, along with little anecdotes about their lives, not in a gossipy way, but rather in the spirit of an historical record-keeper. This talent extended beyond her own family, encompassing her little corner of the world. An avid reader with a wide range of interests, her loved ones estimate that Mary read five or six books per week throughout her life, in addition to the daily newspaper and scores of magazines. She was a generous and caring person who could not be bested in a game of trivia. Mary loved gardening, crossword puzzles, her cats, and cross-stitch. She did not like doing the dishes, talking on the phone, or being told what to do. She will be missed.

Mary is survived by her sisters Jane Haglund and Flora Roy; nephew Eric (Cathy) Haglund; nieces Elke (Tim) Hucek, Jennifer Roy, and Juliette (Jeff) Roy; great-nephews and nieces, Brendan (Kacie), Erica, and Alyssa Haglund and Liam and Devon Hucek; and a great many cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Arthur Ruggles.

Mary was able to live out her days in the farmhouse she loved. A special thank you to Don Bonner and Gigi VanAcker, Connie and Andy Rusk, and Chuck and Peggy Ostrander for helping her to achieve this goal. Mary spent most of her life at her home on the Beaumont Farm and per her request her ashes will be buried under an old oak tree on the farmland.

A Memorial Gathering will take place on Saturday, June 29, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m., with services starting at 3:30 p.m. at First Congregational Church of Rochester, 103 S. State Street, Rochester.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, please consider a donation to the First Congregational Church of Rochester.

Mealy Funeral Home is serving the family. Well-wishers may visit www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

